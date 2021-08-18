Cancel
Polk County, FL

Polk State Foundation announces Sip & Support event

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polk State College Foundation has announced its Sip & Support event with presenting sponsor Citizens Bank & Trust. The Foundation invites the community to gather with friends and family for a delightful evening at home featuring hand-selected wines, artisan food pairings, and an exclusive, live virtual discussion with a world-renowned winemaker and an award-winning chef, all in support of Polk State student scholarships.

