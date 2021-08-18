Polk State Foundation announces Sip & Support event
The Polk State College Foundation has announced its Sip & Support event with presenting sponsor Citizens Bank & Trust. The Foundation invites the community to gather with friends and family for a delightful evening at home featuring hand-selected wines, artisan food pairings, and an exclusive, live virtual discussion with a world-renowned winemaker and an award-winning chef, all in support of Polk State student scholarships.www.polk.edu
