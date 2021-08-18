Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

MLSE requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Raptors games

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON - JUNE 10: Fans gather at Jurassic Park to watch the Golden State Warriors play against the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) After an up-and-down season spent in their temporary home in Tampa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Raptors appear on track to make a return to Scotiabank Arena this season due to the increased vaccination rates across both Canada and the United States. Ownership is still devising a plan to make sure everyone can attend games safely.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mlse#The Toronto Raptors Lrb#Scotiabank Arena#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
RelationshipsYardbarker

Sonya Curry, Dell Curry file for divorce

Stephen Curry’s parents are known for attending games together to support the Golden State Warriors star and his brother Seth, but they may have to sit in separate sections of the arena at some point. Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, according to a...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

LaMelo Ball's 32-Year-Old GF Ana Montana Responds To Grooming Allegations

Ever since the fallout between PJ Washington and Brittany Renner, many NBA fans are hypersensitive about young basketball players and the women they associate with. No one wants to see a young man get trapped, especially when they are first starting to get money and can be both naive and overly trusting.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard Hinting At 76ers Trade w/ Cryptic Tweet? Timberwolves Want Ben Simmons

Sixers rumors continue to pick up steam as Ben Simmons trade rumors simmer with the 2021-22 NBA season around the corner. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move for the 76ers star and trade De’Angelo Russell or Patrick Beverley? Damian Lillard trade rumors are also coming your way. Does Damian Lillard want to get traded to the Sixers after sending out a cryptic tweet? CJ McCollum went on a podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he believes Damian Lillard wants to stay in Portland. SUBSCRIBE to our new Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors channel and help get us to 2k SUBS!
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs LISTEN: High-Seed Luka & Dirk Jersey Retirement?

On Friday, the NBA released its entire schedule for the 2021-2022 season, and thanks to the continued greatness of young superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks will be featured early and often in the national television spotlight. Doncic and the Mavs will play 26 nationally televised games this upcoming season,...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Rumors: Can LA pull off a trade for Jeremy Lamb?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 14: Jeremy Lamb #26 of the Indiana Pacers turns around after hitting a three point basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Podcast: Power ranking the Western Conference

Despite the Lakers still having three roster spots yet to fill and a number of potential players rumored for those openings, the offseason has effectively wrapped up across the league. While the injuries that have carried over from last season into the offseason and next year are the unfortunate focal point of the summer, the Lakers have separated themselves from the pack in the Western Conference over the last month.
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Garnett Crops Ray Allen out of 2011 Celtics Photo in Instagram Story Post

Kevin Garnett apparently wasn't looking to include Ray Allen in his memories while reminiscing about the 2011 All-Star Game. The Hall of Famer cropped Allen out when posting a picture of four members of the Boston Celtics heading to the All-Star Game that season. Instead, the picture on his Instagram Story post only includes himself, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Bounce Back? Dillon Brooks Trade? Mavs Sign 3 Players

Dallas Mavericks, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, Latvia, Harrison Graham, Aaron Brooks. Dallas Mavericks rumors are buzzing following Jason Kidd’s visit with Kristaps Porzingis. Kidd and Mavs head trainer Casey Smith met with KP in Latvia and Kidd says Porzingis is “in a good place, physically and mentally.” Porzingis is healthy and working out this offseason for the first time since joining the Mavericks. Will KP have a bounce back year during the 2021-22 NBA season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Mavericks rumors & news. Subscribe to Dallas Mavericks Today on YouTube for the latest Mavs news, rumors & much more coverage: http://www.youtube.com/mavstv?sub_con... Dillon Brooks trade rumors have gotten some steam as reports have surfaced that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade him for the right price.
NBAchatsports.com

Mystics vs. Sparks preview: Washington looks to break losing streak Tuesday

Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics, Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark, Mariya Vadeyeva, Shavonte Zellous, Seattle Storm, St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C., NBA TV Canada. When: Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p.m. ET. Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, DC. How to watch: ESPN3, NBC Sports Washington,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Toronto FC will play York United at BMO Field on September 22

TORONTO, Canada—After their victory against League1 Ontario side Master’s Futbol Academy over the weekend, York United of the Canadian Premier League have earned themselves a date with Toronto FC in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Canadian Championship. The two southern Ontario-based clubs will battle it out on Wednesday Sept. 22,...
Hockeychatsports.com

Canucks: Fans will have to be fully vaccinated to attend games

VANCOUVER, BC - OCTOBER 15: The outside of Rogers Arena on October 15, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images) Vancouver Canucks hockey is fast approaching. After the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs in the bubble and the shortened 2020-21 season with the Scotia North Division, 2021-22 will have some normalcy to it. It is also expected that there will be fans inside Rogers Arena for the first time since March of 2020.
Soccerchatsports.com

Takeaways from the Thorns’ second title of the season

Providence Park was electric Saturday night. It may not have been a packed stadium, but the fans were in good voice at the beginning of the match and it only got louder as the Portland Thorns performed wonderfully in the Women’s International Champions Cup final. Portland Thorns versus seven-time UEFA...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves see streak snapped, offense quieted in 5-1 loss to Yankees

The Braves and Yankees squared off on Monday, which represented one of the rarest matchups in baseball history. Each team entered play with a nine-game win streak, which was the first such matchup since 1901. Unfortunately for Atlanta, all the batted ball fortune favored the Yankees in this particular game as they earned a 5-1 victory to extend their winning streak to ten games.
MLBchatsports.com

Just like old times, Greinke tosses gem but loses anyway as Royals win 7-1

It’s August. The Kansas City Royals are once again assured of a losing season, playing a game against the Houston Astros that means more to them than it does to the Royals. And Zack Greinke is out here straight-up dealing. The legendary Royal was extremely sharp, only allowing two runs over the course of an efficient six innings where he walked only one. Of course, Greinke ended up with the loss, as he wasn’t quite sharp enough; his bullpen also let a manageable one-run deficit balloon to a three-run deficit after the star left the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy