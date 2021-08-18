MLSE requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Raptors games

Sixers rumors continue to pick up steam as Ben Simmons trade rumors simmer with the 2021-22 NBA season around the corner. Could the Minnesota Timberwolves make a move for the 76ers star and trade De’Angelo Russell or Patrick Beverley? Damian Lillard trade rumors are also coming your way. Does Damian Lillard want to get traded to the Sixers after sending out a cryptic tweet? CJ McCollum went on a podcast with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he believes Damian Lillard wants to stay in Portland. SUBSCRIBE to our new Philadelphia 76ers news and rumors channel and help get us to 2k SUBS!