MLSE requiring vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Raptors games
TORONTO, ON - JUNE 10: Fans gather at Jurassic Park to watch the Golden State Warriors play against the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) After an up-and-down season spent in their temporary home in Tampa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Raptors appear on track to make a return to Scotiabank Arena this season due to the increased vaccination rates across both Canada and the United States. Ownership is still devising a plan to make sure everyone can attend games safely.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0