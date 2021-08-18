St. Paul weighs ending parking minimums for developments
St. Paul may join Minneapolis in eliminating parking minimums for residential and commercial developments. The St. Paul City Council voted late Wednesday afternoon on eliminating parking minimums in the city, following suit of Minneapolis. Some developers say removing these parking rules will decrease project costs and increase housing density, which could aid in the affordable housing shortage. Others view parking as a highly demanded requirement in their buildings.finance-commerce.com
Comments / 0