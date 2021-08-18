Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

All The Details We Know About Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding

wmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for the next royal wedding, and no, we don’t mean any of the British monarchs. America’s own princess of partying, Paris Hilton, is getting married, and her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum is shaping up to be a production worthy of her name. You think her $65,000 crystal-studded pink Birkin bag is extra? Wait until you hear about the details of her wedding festival, which will include various wardrobe changes and a TV special of her “fairytale ending.”

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#British#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, Pregnant at 40 & Expecting Her First Child With Her Fiancé

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Paris Hilton And Her Fiancé Carter Reum Reportedly Expecting A Child

Paris Hilton news reveals that the hotel heiress is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Carter Reum according to Page Six. The 40-year old blond businesswoman has dated a who’s who of VIP’s and was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Paris Hilton plans 10 outfit changes during 3-day wedding, more news

Of course Paris Hilton will have 10 dresses at her three-day wedding …. When Paris Hilton ties the knot with her fiancé, venture capitalist Carter Reum, cameras will be on hand to film the wedding for her forthcoming Peacock series, "Paris in Love," and the crew might wanna rest up before the big day — er, days. "It's gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening," Paris told Jimmy Fallon on the Aug. 17 edition of "The Tonight Show." The DJ and heiress, 40, went on to assure Jimmy she's "not a bridezilla at all," then promptly admitted things will be a little over-the-top on the wedding gown front. "Lots of dresses, probably 10," she mused, adding, "I love outfit changes." Carter, meanwhile, is unlikely to pack multiple tuxes. "He's not as high-maintenance as I am," Paris said. She also explained that after her more serious YouTube documentary, "This Is Paris," in which she alleged she experienced "physical, emotional and verbal abuse" at Utah's Provo Canyon School, she wanted fans "to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending." Paris and her Prince Charming got engaged in February; they were first linked as a couple in January 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Paris Hilton On Jimmy Fallon

Fashion Icon and socialite Paris Hilton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 40-year-old entrepreneur talked about planning her wedding, her mother becoming a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and cooking with Kim Kardashian. Paris spoke about her upcoming wedding to beau Carter Reum. She said it’s...
TV ShowsPosted by
InsideHook

There Is No Real Paris Hilton

The worst thing that happened to me while watching Cooking With Paris — a new Netflix series starring Paris Hilton that can very loosely be described as a cooking show — was that I got a lot of junk food cravings. Inspired by the Lucky Charms-themed breakfast Hilton whips up with former employee turned fellow mega-star Kim Kardashian in the first episode, I made a failed attempt to Seamless a box of Lucky Charms — which I, like the hotel heiress, typically prefer to eat drunk at midnight. Later, the ultra-cheesy mac and cheese Hilton prepares as a side dish for a holiday dinner by combining boxed mac and cheese with seemingly every other kind of cheese that exists had me considering breaking into the box of Kraft I keep on hand in case of emergencies like breakups or random bouts of depression. Otherwise, I found the Cooking With Paris viewing experience relatively harmless. The show is comfortingly mindless, vaguely amusing and often glittery. What more could I ask of a Netflix reality show starring the woman who invented vapid reality TV?
Celebritiesthesource.com

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton shut down the pregnancy rumors expeditiously. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The hotel heiress set the record straight on her iHeartRadio show, This Is Paris....
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Paris Hilton Is, Like, A Chef Now

Paris Hilton glides down the aisles of a Gelson’s, a high-end Southern California grocery store where most people don’t typically pick out cereal in a Pepto-pink gown that’s giving Marilyn Monroe. But most people aren’t Paris Hilton, who is doing exactly that in the opening shots of her new Netflix series, Cooking with Paris. At first, the footage is filtered a pink hue, as if shot from the inside of a bubble, but then the illusion pops and there’s the blonde icon, surrounded by regular shoppers, struggling with a stack of cereal boxes and realizing her “dress got so fucked up.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy