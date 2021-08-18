Builder Confidence Sinks to 13-Month Low

In many major metropolitan areas across the country—places including Miami, Atlanta, Memphis—rents are higher than typical mortgage payments. In fact, as the the price of real estate appreciated at staggering rates over the past year, rent price growth recovered and now has "sped past what levels were projected to have been based on pre-pandemic trend," according to Zillow's latest rental market report. That has left 33 of the 50 largest metropolitan areas with typical rents that are higher than typical monthly mortgage payments, including insurance and taxes, Zillow reported. Meanwhile the company has introduced tools, including a return-on-investment calculator, which they say make it simpler for would-be landlords to determine what it would take for them to rent out their property and to weigh the pros and cons.