Builder Confidence Sinks to 13-Month Low

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData from the latest NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) has shown that continued rising construction costs and supply shortages, along with an upswing in home prices, pushed builder confidence to its lowest reading since July 2020, as builder sentiment in the market for newly-built, single-family homes fell five points to 75 in August.

