Medicine’s Ryan Marino discusses new contraband seen in prisons
Associated Press: Ryan Marino, assistant professor at the School of Medicine, discussed a new form of contraband being seen nationwide in prisons: drugs smuggled into prison by soaking them in paper. A bug spray found on sealed envelopes has toxicologists puzzled, since its effect on users is both unstudied and questionable. “The way these chemicals affect the human body, it really doesn’t make sense to me,” Marino said. “But these reports do keep coming out.”thedaily.case.edu
