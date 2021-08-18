Cancel
Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland

By Clint Gamache
thrillgeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney just announced that Disney Genie is coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort this fall. Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night: Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow. Find Your Favorites...

thrillgeek.com

