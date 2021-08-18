Umbrella Academy Season 3: Why is it Getting Delayed?

Well, I'm not paralyzed, but I seem to be struck by you. I want to make you move because you're standing still. If your body matches what your eyes can do. You'll probably move right through me on my way to… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Finger Eleven (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Let's see what our Saturday newbies look like: Yellowstone returns for Season 4, Netflix's Bob Ross doc creeps us out, Mike Richards out as Jeopardy! host after ADL calls for investigation, WWE for sale, Dave Bautista takes on anti-maskers, and Elliot Page posts about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 filming. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.