When many schools reopened after the pandemic lockdown, families of color were more likely to keep their children in remote learning than white parents. The reasons for the reluctance to return vary depending on a family’s circumstance. The pandemic hit Black and brown communities hard causing fear about the safety of in-person learning. Among Asian parents, there was anxiety about rising anti-Asian bullying. And some Black students were not keen to return to schools where they had experienced racist treatment before the pandemic began.