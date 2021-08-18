Cancel
Manifest Season 4 Release Date: Why is it Getting Delayed?

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
gizmostory.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and NBC are reportedly eyeing for another season of Manifest after news of its cancellation came through. This is why the fourth season of Manifest, if it is still on the charts, will have a delayed release. It is a high-concept drama created by Jeff Rake, and it has three seasons at present. The show was first aired on September 24, 2018, and the third season made it to the screens on June 10, 2021. However, while the third season had numerous cliffhangers, Netflix announced the show’s cancellation shortly after the release of this season on June 14, 2021.

