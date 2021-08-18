Manifest Season 4 Release Date: Why is it Getting Delayed?

Manifest has slowly become everyone's favorite Netflix binge, and fans can't get enough of the series. Even with the possibility of season 4 still up in the air, those who didn't get the chance to watch season 3 live are still waiting for it to be added to the streamer. And with the wild season 2 finale, we definitely can't blame them as they patiently (or maybe not-so-patiently) check into the app every so often for an update. So do we have an official Netflix release date for Manifest season 3? And is there any other ways to catch up for now?