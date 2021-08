Findlay, Ohio- August 10, 2021: As part of her continued advocacy for healthy living, Mayor Christina Muryn released a number of upcoming community events focused around walking, being active, and something a bit different, baseball. On Thursday, August 19, the City of Findlay Parks and Recreation, along with the University of Findlay Baseball and Softball teams, will be hosting a “Sandlot” baseball game. (A sandlot is a piece of unoccupied land used by children for games.) The event is part of the US Conference of Mayors and Major League Baseball Play Ball campaign designed to reignite the passion for the game of baseball in youth and adults and build community spirit in a safe and healthy manner.