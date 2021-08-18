Colfax football's season opener against Hug-Reno is cancelled
The Colfax Falcons will have to wait a little longer to kick off their 2021 football campaign due to the cancellation of their season opener with Hug High School of Reno. Hug canceled due to the poor air quality in Reno, which forced practices to be canceled. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) states a team has to have three contact practices in order to play a game. Due to the air quality in Reno from wildfires in California, the Hawks were forced to move practices indoors, which did not count under NIAA rules as a contact practice.goldcountrymedia.com
