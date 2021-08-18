Cancel
Charleston karate teacher accused of sex abuse takes plea deal, won't serve prison time

By Drew Tripp
wgxa.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON (WCIV) — A former Mount Pleasant karate instructor accused of sexually assaulting female students has accepted a plea deal in lieu of a trial more than three years after his arrests. James Buchen pleaded guilty in Charleston County general sessions court Wednesday to a charge of first-degree assault and...

