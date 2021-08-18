Water crisis and more water restrictions
Here we go again. More mandatory water restrictions in Roseville and other communities. Do you remember the last time we were forced to conserve water? I think it was 2015. We did so well that the Roseville water district did not have enough money to cover the maintenance costs of the system so how did they reward us for our conservation efforts? They raised our rates. I fully expect another rate increase in the near future.goldcountrymedia.com
