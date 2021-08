– The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index is set to lose one of its biggest companies after miner BHP said it would unify its dual-corporate structure and shift its primary stock market listing to Australia, reported the Financial Times (paywall). The move was announced as BHP unveiled a deal to exit oil and gas by selling its petroleum business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum in exchange for shares that will be distributed to investors. The company also declared a record final dividend of $10.1bn as profits soared on surging commodity prices and strong demand from China.