Daniel Craig Plans to “Give Away” His Wealth, Calling Inheritances “Quite Distasteful”

Daniel Craig knows exactly how much money he wants to have at the end of his life: none. In a resurfaced interview with the UK magazine Saga, the James Bond star explained that he does not believe in leaving inheritances and that his philosophy on wealth means not keeping it all for yourself and your family. As a major movie star, there's no doubt that Craig has a lot of money—he reportedly made $25 million for starring in the upcoming 007 film, No Time to Die—and he's very clear on his stance when it comes to handling it. Read on to see what Craig had to tell the magazine about his fortune and to learn more about his two kids.