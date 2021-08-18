Cancel
Ottawa Hills, OH

Ottawa Hills opens new track and turf

By Brian Steinmetz
nbc24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Local Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new running track and synthetic sports turf. The turf will be used for games and practices by Ottawa Hills soccer, lacrosse, football, track and field, and field hockey programs. It was installed at the stadium next...

