Land of Shame

Response to Shameful “Reporting” of NVRH Rally. The “reporting” of the rally speaks to something playing out across the country. “Journalists” are no longer looking at events and seeking to report the facts, they come in with a very specific agenda and attempt to mold reality to fit their narrative. This story is a prime example of why so many are losing any confidence in what we read and see on TV. While that reporter did not say anything that is truly a lie, he represented what was happening with such egregious bias and lack of intellectual curiosity that he gave an impression of what happened that is pretty removed from reality. He did not take the time to engage meaningfully with the protestors and instead photographed one of the only signs not representing freedom of choice, and promptly left. He then only interviewed the hospital leaders and gave no opportunity for an explanation from Health Choice VT organizers.