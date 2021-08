QuakeCon at Home is just a week away and here's what you'll get to see. We are now just a week away from QuakeCon 2021, or rather, QuakeCon at Home. This will be an online event that will bring most of the action of QuakeCon directly to you. So sit back, relax, maybe take off your pants for the ultimate comfort, and see what QuakeCon has in store for you this year.