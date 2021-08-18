Cade Cunningham explains why he thinks LeBron is the 'GOAT' over Jordan

LAS VEGAS — Some guys thrive in the glorified pick-up games that can be NBA Summer League basketball —usually those with an aggressive scorer’s mentality. That’s not Cade Cunningham. No doubt the No. 1 pick can’t attack and score — he drained his first two threes in his debut in a Pistons uniform at Summer League, plus showed handles and the ability to drive the lane — but his game is more based around setting up teammates and lifting the game of those around him. That’s hard to do after one week of practice with a roster where most of the players will not be in Detroit when the season tips-off.