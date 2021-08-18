Cade Cunningham explains why he thinks LeBron is the 'GOAT' over Jordan
This year’s No. 1 overall pick is showing love to another former No. 1 overall pick in the greatest of all-time conversation. Appearing this week on “Da Windy City with Marc Carman” (h/t Lakers Daily), Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham said that he believes LeBron James is the “GOAT” over Michael Jordan. Cunningham explained that James is the best player that he has ever personally seen play.www.yardbarker.com
