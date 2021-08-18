PawedCast Episode 259: Leagues Cup Rewind, Pride-Thorns, Nashville & Chicago Previews and More
Orlando City got a break from league play last week but the Lions’ first foray into international cup competitions wasn’t exactly the triumphant experience for which we all hoped. Orlando created some good opportunities early but failed to cash in against Santos Laguna and it came back to haunt the Lions as the visitors scored at the half hour mark and then choked City’s attack the rest of the way.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0