Charles O. “Chuck” Schmidt
Charles O. “Chuck” Schmidt, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Patricia, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Friday, August 20, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel of Hutchinson.kduz.com
Comments / 0