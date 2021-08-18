Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, MN

Charles O. “Chuck” Schmidt

By Randy
kduz.com
 5 days ago

Charles O. “Chuck” Schmidt, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Patricia, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Friday, August 20, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel of Hutchinson.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Hutchinson, MN
City
Olivia, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Cemetery#Peace Lutheran Church#Military Honors#The Dobratz Hantge Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy