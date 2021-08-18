Cancel
NCAA is investigating the Nebraska football program and coach Scott Frost for improper use of analysts and holding off-campus workouts last year

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic. “Everything we did...

