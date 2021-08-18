Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Beary Good Day In The White Mountains! Clark’s Trading Post, Black Mountain Pond & Franconia Falls

weirs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark’s Trading Post is one of my favorite summer traditions. I go at least once every summer to see the bear show, ride the train and enjoy all their fun stuff. Becca loves Clark’s too. We were excited and couldn’t wait to see the new bear cubs Darla and Hildie. Our aim was to spend the morning at Clark’s and the afternoon on the water in the Pemi Forest.

weirs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Mountains#Bears#Black Pond#Trading Post#Clarksbears Com#Acme#Roadrunner#Bear Zerk#Cub#Lincoln Woods Trailhead#The Nh Fish Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Helmets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
New York Only

Devil’s Hole Trail In New York Leads To One Of The Most Scenic Views In The State

Seen from either the United States or Canada, the Niagara River area is well-known. But the nearby Devil’s Hole Trail is another location that offers magnificent views of the waterway. Located in the state park of the same name, the trail is one and a half miles with a moderate level of challenge. The high vantage point allows a breathtaking vista of the surrounding waters and foliage. While it changes with the season, it will always knock your socks off!
Posted by
outsidemagazine

Sit Slack-Jawed Under the Northern Lights at Kobuk Valley National Park

62 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late.
WMI Central

White Mountain UTV Jamboree coming to Eagar

The White Mountain UTV Jamboree in Eagar is scheduled for Aug. 18-22 and will offer exciting rides, incredible views, fun activities and education about the West’s best kept secrets. As part of the Jamboree, participants will:. • Enjoy breakfast and dinner. • Have various guided rides each day to choose...
wta.org

Burch Mountain via Falls Creek

When the deeper backcountry is under snow (or just too far away) Burch Mountain can provide a beautiful day hike with views aplenty. From the trailhead, head north up Falls Creek toward Burch Mountain, eventually climbing out of the valley onto the mountain's flanks. Open views spread out beneath you. Climb ever-upwards, and eventually, the trail reaches the site of an old lookout on the summit of Burch Mountain.
Travellonelyplanet.com

Admire Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape on this National Parks road trip

Visiting Canada’s parks has become more popular than ever. With a leisurely, meandering north-to-south road trip through Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape you can see many of the province’s best, from Prince Albert National Park to Grasslands National Park. Prince Albert National Park. Begin your journey in the heart of Saskatchewan at...
Travelobserver-me.com

Breathtaking views await atop Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park

Balancing carefully on slippery rocks, I slowly made my way across Doubletop Brook. The rushing water was shallow and not necessarily a danger, but if at all possible, I avoid hiking in soggy boots. So I hopped from rock to rock, keeping my stance as wide as possible, my center...
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About the Appalachian Mountains

The Appalachian Mountains occupy a towering spot in North American cultural identity. For many, the iconic mountain range calls to mind the extensive Appalachian Trail or the distinct dialect of Appalachian English, but the rugged peaks have been influencing the continent—and the world—for a lot longer than we’ve been around to appreciate them.
outdoors.org

White Mountain Backpacking (ages 15-17)

Registration is required for this activity. The trails that traverse the White Mountain National Forest are old- some of them dating back centuries. Have you ever wondered who created them, how this land was conserved, and what you could do to be a part of their story? During this conservation focused backpacking course participants will learn how to travel together in the backcountry while hiking those trails through the forests and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. The group will have numerous opportunities to gain skills in camp set-up, backcountry cooking, map and compass use, decision making, and leadership all with the backdrop of the spectacular White Mountains. Additionally, the group will take time to discuss, explore, and reflect upon the relationship between people and the environment, as well as the history of the White Mountains and public lands more broadly. Part of this exploration will include a half day of trail work with staff from the AMC's Trails Department along the group's backcountry route. This program will start and end at the AMC's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. Scholarships are available.
Lifestylecavaliercountyextra.com

Frost Fire Park Completes Downhill Mountain Bike Trails

3-year construction project comes to an end, producing 8 world-class trails. Frost Fire Park in northeast North Dakota is celebrating the completion of its downhill mountain bike trail system. The weekend of July 30 was the first time the public could experience all eight mountain bike trails. It marks an...
wta.org

Strawberry Mountain

This moderate trail makes for a nice family diversion, heading up Strawberry Mountain, and rewarding visitors with good views of Lost Lake and Bonaparte Mountain. The 3.4 mile round trip hike to the summit of Strawberry Mountain departs from the Lost Lake campground and makes its way through pine forest and overgrown brush.
weirs.com

Clark's Trading Post

Clark’s Trading Post is one of my favorite summer traditions. I go at least once every summer to see the bear show, ride the train and enjoy all their fun stuff.Becca loves Clark’s too. We were excited and couldn’t wait to see the new bear cubs Darla and Hildie. Our aim was to spend the […]
Lifestyleledger.news

Mother-Ruckers: Lake Margaret Trail provides adventure close to home

Walking through fields of waist-deep wildflowers, up and over great cliffs of granite peppered with scrubby brush and a few sparse pine trees, seeming to be defying gravity, crossing babbling creeks and in a 6-foot tall tunnel through the foliage reminiscent of the jungles of Central and South America … kind of sounds like something from a fantasy movie or novel. But, this place is real and close to home.
Posted by
Journal Inquirer

White’s Pond reopens

SUFFIELD — White’s Pond at Sunrise Park will open for swimming again today. The pond was previously closed to swimming earlier this month due to an algae bloom. The town applied pesticide for the treatment of algae on Monday.
Lincoln, NHhomenewshere.com

Hiking Mt. Liberty in the White Mountains

Hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire is appealing to people for a host of reasons. Part of the 48 4,000-foot peaks in the Granite State, Mount Liberty falls at number 18, with an elevation of 4,459 feet. Located in Lincoln, New Hampshire, Liberty is part of the Franconia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy