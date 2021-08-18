A Beary Good Day In The White Mountains! Clark’s Trading Post, Black Mountain Pond & Franconia Falls

Registration is required for this activity. The trails that traverse the White Mountain National Forest are old- some of them dating back centuries. Have you ever wondered who created them, how this land was conserved, and what you could do to be a part of their story? During this conservation focused backpacking course participants will learn how to travel together in the backcountry while hiking those trails through the forests and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. The group will have numerous opportunities to gain skills in camp set-up, backcountry cooking, map and compass use, decision making, and leadership all with the backdrop of the spectacular White Mountains. Additionally, the group will take time to discuss, explore, and reflect upon the relationship between people and the environment, as well as the history of the White Mountains and public lands more broadly. Part of this exploration will include a half day of trail work with staff from the AMC's Trails Department along the group's backcountry route. This program will start and end at the AMC's Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. Scholarships are available.