Beshear says Kentucky must capitalize on economic potential and ensure infrastructure to support growth at northern Kentucky Chamber event
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told business and community leaders Wednesday the state is experiencing critical momentum for economic growth and addressing infrastructure needs at the northern Kentucky Chamber Government Affairs Forum in Covington. Beshear recognized and applauded the work of businesses throughout the pandemic to keep employees safe and help...kychamberbottomline.com
Comments / 1