Explore the Benefits of Gardening, Green Space Through Your Library’s Collection

“Mary, Mary, quite contrary, how does your garden grow?” With the help of your Library, of course!. Studies have shown that “exposure to plants and green space, and particularly to gardening, is beneficial to mental and physical health.” So, whether you are a gardening novice looking to reap the many benefits of gardening, or the next master gardener interested in discovering new techniques to enhance your space – the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey’s (SCLSNJ) collection has you covered.