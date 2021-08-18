Council Members Approve Cannabis Ordinance to Permit Retail Cannabis Dispensaries and Delivery of Products
At the Tuesday, August 17 Highland Park Borough Council meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to an ordinance permitting the operation of cannabis dispensaries and delivery of cannabis products in the borough. The retail cannabis outlets can operate only in the Central Business District, and the ordinance prohibits cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and wholesale businesses from operating in the borough.highlandparkplanet.org
