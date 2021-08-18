Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to new Bastille song, “Thelma + Louise”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBastille has released a new song called “Thelma + Louise.”. As its title suggests, “Thelma + Louise” was inspired by the iconic 1991 film starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. It’s even accompanied by a video that begins with frontman Dan Smith sitting in the front seat of a Ford Thurderbird convertible, the same car that — spoiler alert for a 30 year-old movie — Thelma and Louise famously drive off the rim of the Grand Canyon.

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Geena Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Grand Canyon#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend. The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe. WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane...
Music995qyk.com

Listen: Keith Urban’s New Inspiring Song ‘Wild Hearts’

Keith Urban’s new single “Wild Hearts” is out now: the song is based on Keith’s music-filled childhood to his musical ride today. Keith sings in the new tune, “I’m here to tell you anything can happen in this life if you got the heart and the passion and a God-lit fire inside.”
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Rolling Stones’ New Song ‘Living in the Heart of Love’

The Rolling Stones have unveiled "Living in the Heart of Love," the first song released from their upcoming 40th-anniversary edition of Tattoo You. The previously unreleased track has a gritty "Brown Sugar" vibe, driven by classic Keith Richards guitar crunch, a snarling Mick Jagger vocal and some pounding piano. It peaks toward the end with a lengthy guitar solo. You can hear it below.
Beauty & Fashionwomanaroundtown.com

Norbert Leo Butz: Torch Songs for A Pandemic

I’m a fan. On Broadway and off (film, concert) there’s no doubt this artist has talent and charisma. I highly recommend his last show at 54Below, Girls, Girls, Girls (now a CD) for thru-line, song choice and performance. The incoherent Torch Songs for A Pandemic, however, contains very little of either subject reference, lurching along as if songs were picked out of a hat.
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new Ice Nine Kills song, “Assault & Batteries”

Ice Nine Kills has premiered a new song called “Assault & Batteries,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2. “Assault & Batteries” follows the Jacoby Shaddix-featuring Horrorwood lead single “Hip to Be Scared.” While “Hip to Be Scared” references the movie American Psycho, “Assault & Batteries” was inspired by Child’s Play and the Chucky films.
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to new Thom Yorke remix of MF Doom song “Gazzillion Ear”

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has released a new remix of “Gazzillion Ear,” originally recorded by the late rapper MF Doom. The updated recording, dubbed the “Man of Fire Remix,” surrounds the beloved masked MC’s lyrics with electronic elements that wouldn’t sound out of place on Kid A. You can download it now via digital outlets.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to the Killers and Phoebe Bridgers’ New Song “Runaway Horses”

The Killers have released their new album Pressure Machine. Included on the record is “Runaway Horses,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. Listen to the new song below. Pressure Machine follows 2020’s Imploding the Mirage. The Killers recorded the new album in the tour-less lull of the pandemic. The LP is co-produced by Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share Two New Songs: Listen

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have shared another pair of songs from their forthcoming album A Beginner’s Mind. Listen to “Fictional California” and “Back to Oz” below. The latter arrives with a music video directed by Alex Horan and animated by Clara Murray. “This was a song that I...
Musicq106fm.com

Listen to new Spiritbox song, “Hurt You”

Spiritbox has premiered a new song called “Hurt You.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, will appear on the buzzy metal outfit’s upcoming debut album, Eternal Blue. It’s accompanied by a sci-fi horror video, which you can watch now streaming on YouTube. Eternal Blue, which also features...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to new Yungblud song, “Fleabag”

Yungblud has dropped a new single called “Fleabag.”. The grungy track will not only remind you of the acclaimed TV series starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but also Kurt Cobain‘s yelps on Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Heart-Shaped Box.”. “I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

Disclosure Share New Song “In My Arms”: Listen

Disclosure have shared a new single called “In My Arms.” The song is the first in a string of new tracks coming from the pair this week, culminating with a song called “Never Enough” on Friday. Listen to “In My Arms” below. The other Disclosure songs coming this week are:...
Music98online.com

Listen to new Motionless in White song, “Timebomb”

Motionless in White has premiered a new song called “Timebomb.”. The track certainly lives up to its name, thanks to big guitar riffs and snarling vocals. You can download “Timebomb” now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying sci-fi-themed video streaming now on YouTube. “Timebomb” is Motionless in White’s first...
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new DED song, “Kill Beautiful Things”

DED has premiered a new song called “Kill Beautiful Things.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is a meditation on “the survival of compassion and love in the modern world and how you navigate the path of life to not succumb to the evils of humanity,” frontman Joe Cotela explains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy