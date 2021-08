(Audubon) Steve Dvorak has taught and coached in Audubon for three decades. Many of those years have been spent at the youth and junior high levels. Dvorak admits he had visions of working at the high school level and being a head coach when he started out, but he ended up finding a better fit for him. “When I first started in Audubon I did high school girls basketball and was an assistant in baseball, but I kind of got into junior high and youth programs of little league baseball and little kids basketball and it just clicked with me. Working with young kids you can see progress and the improvements from practice to practice or year to year that I just loved. The look you got from the kids of the appreciation for taking time to work with them was something I never would have imagined when I first started and I just love it. It’s been great working with younger kids.”