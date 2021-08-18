Not a concern? Tua Tagovailoa still without 3 starting WRs

As a freshman, Tua started the second half of the championship game against Georgia. He led them to a comeback victory in overtime with a 41-yard game-winning touchdown to Devonta Smith . Coming out of Alabama, he was on pace to set many new records in college. Unfortunately, he suffered numerous injuries including a dislocated hip in the middle of the 2019 season. There were many questions about his durability during the draft process. Would Tua be the same quarterback? Will he still be explosive? Despite the concerns, the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the 5th overall pick. Although the team improved, Tua struggled in his rookie year. Now that Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores has named Tagovailoa the starter, will he make that jump into stardom.