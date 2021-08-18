Unalaska boosts COVID risk level to high after potential spread at weekend festivals
The City of Unalaska confirmed what it called a “widespread community exposure” of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after identifying two new community-acquired cases of the virus. City officials said wastewater testing had recently shown an uptick in COVID-19 positivity. They also said they’re on guard after two major public festivals last weekend brought residents together in close quarters.www.alaskapublic.org
