Unalaska boosts COVID risk level to high after potential spread at weekend festivals

By Theo Greenly & Maggie Nelson, KUCB - Unalaska
alaskapublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Unalaska confirmed what it called a “widespread community exposure” of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after identifying two new community-acquired cases of the virus. City officials said wastewater testing had recently shown an uptick in COVID-19 positivity. They also said they’re on guard after two major public festivals last weekend brought residents together in close quarters.

www.alaskapublic.org

