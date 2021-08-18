Cancel
Coldwater, OH

Small hospitals are feeling the strain of the increase of COVID cases

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio has hit its second day in a row with more than three thousand new cases. Every county in the state is considered high incidence, that is because of the rise of the Delta Variant. On August 18th there were 3,303 new cases which is the highest one-day increase since February of this year. This increase is not just affecting large urban areas, but smaller rural areas too. Mercer Health in Coldwater is reporting the highest number of hospitalizations since spring of this year.

www.hometownstations.com

Ohio State
Ohio Coronavirus
Coldwater, OH
Ohio Health
