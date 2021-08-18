Cancel
A New Approach for Measuring Perceived Brightness in HDR Displays

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Samsung have developed a new technique for measuring and predicting perceived brightness of High-Dynamic Range material by harnessing the Helmholtz-Kohlrausch (H-K) effect, where the intense saturation of spectral hues (notably reds and blues) can increase the color’s perceived luminance. As described in their paper in the August SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, “A Visual Model for Very Wide-Gamut HDR Displays That Accounts for the Helmholtz– Kohlrausch Effect,”https://www.smpte.org/motion-imaging-journal this methodology could be used by display manufacturers to increase perceived brightness without increasing power (and therefore cost) in displays with wide-gamut and spectrally pure primaries. HDR televisions and computer monitors with the same amount of luminance and a greater color range can thus appear brighter, more vivid and potentially more natural to viewers.

