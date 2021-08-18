A New Approach for Measuring Perceived Brightness in HDR Displays

Over the past decade, the advent of cybercrime has accelarated the research on cybersecurity. However, the deployment of intrusion detection methods falls short. One of the reasons for this is the lack of realistic evaluation datasets, which makes it a challenge to develop techniques and compare them. This is caused by the large amounts of effort it takes for a cyber analyst to classify network connections. This has raised the need for methods (i) that can learn from small sets of labeled data, (ii) that can make predictions on large sets of unlabeled data, and (iii) that request the label of only specially selected unlabeled data instances. Hence, Active Learning (AL) methods are of interest. These approaches choose speci?fic unlabeled instances by a query function that are expected to improve overall classi?cation performance. The resulting query observations are labeled by a human expert and added to the labeled set.