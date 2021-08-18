Halestorm Go to the Grave and Back in New Video 'Back From the Dead'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has released a new song called "Timebomb". An accompanying music video, which was directed by Logan Beaver, can be seen below. MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli stated about the track: "We are really excited to release a new piece of music to bridge the gap between all of the COVID downtime and our next record coming in 2022. 'Timebomb' felt like a great stand-alone track to touch on the heavier side of the band and to give fans something to headbang to during our return to touring this September. It feels so good to be getting back to work, and 'Timebomb' feels like a perfect way to celebrate the 'next normal.'"