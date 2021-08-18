Halestorm Go to the Grave and Back in New Video 'Back From the Dead'
Halestorm have announced the follow-up to their 2018 album Vicious. The hard-rock band’s fifth studio LP will be released in 2022. While a specific release date, track list or even title have yet to be revealed, the group debuted the LP’s first single. “Back From the Dead” is a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles — even death. “I’m back from the dead alive/hell couldn’t hold me down,” singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale wails, as her brother and drummer Arejay Hale and bassist Josh Smith lay down an ominous rhythm. At the midpoint, guitarist Joe Hottinger peels off a frenetic solo that slowly evolves to echo the melody of the chorus.www.nhregister.com
