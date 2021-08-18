Cancel
TV Series

Tim Robbins Joins 'Wool' Series Adaptation at Apple

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbins will star alongside previously announced cast member Rebecca Ferguson. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has 2 Great Movie Recommendations In Time For The Weekend

Stephen King is one of the most important and influential writers with over 60 published novels, 200 short stories, and five non-fiction books. He is best known for works like The Shining, Carrie, Pet Sematary, The Dark Tower series, and several other notable titles. If there is anyone whose opinion you should listen to about horror movies, it’s Stephen King.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videoshypable.com

Jesse Williams to star in ‘Take Me Out’ series adaptation

Grey’s Anatomy vet Jesse Williams will soon be starring in the television adaptation of Take Me Out. Based on the Tony Award winning play by Richard Greenberg, Take Me Out centers on Darren Lemming— a mixed race ballplayer who also happens to be the star center fielder for a fictitious baseball team called the Empires.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
MoviesCollider

Marlon Wayans to Star in Father-Daughter Halloween Comedy for Netflix

Marlon Wayans is back in business with Netflix, as he's set to produce and star in an untitled father-daughter Halloween comedy for the streamer. Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) will direct from a script by Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, and. , and Wayans will produce the film with Rick Alvarez...
MLBSFGate

'Field of Dreams' Series Adaptation From Michael Schur Ordered at Peacock

The television take on the beloved baseball film hails from Michael Schur, who will serve as writer and executive producer under his Fremulon banner. Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company will also executive produce along with David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, where Fremulon is under an overall deal, will produce. The Gordon Company produced the original film.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Interview With The Vampire: AMC Series Adapt Casts Sam Reid as Lestat

Nearly a month after learning that Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) would direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, AMC and AMC+ have found their Lestat for their upcoming adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire. With showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing and executive producing, Australian actor Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) is set for the series regular role. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, with Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming.
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Sunday: Spike Lee’s 9/11 doc, new Stephen King miniseries

NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021 1/2 (8 p.m., HBO) - Spike Lee’s four-part documentary weaves together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges to create a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series, which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. From HBO: “This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth.’” Subsequent episodes will air on Sunday nights, leading to the finale on Sept. 11.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Breathtaking New Trailer for Apple's Series Adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s FOUNDATION

We’ve got another trailer to share with you for Apple’s series adaption of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi classic Foundation. This series comes from showrunner and executive producer is David S. Goyer, and as you’ll see, this is going to be a visually stunning series. It looks like Goyer and his creative team actually pulled off the epic adaptation that this story deserves.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Dishonored Rumored To Be Adapted In Upcoming Netflix Series

We’re getting used to seeing big video game franchises get a television or movie adaptation treatment. In the past, these adaptations were not made in the best of light. They were parodies, more or less. However, things have changed, and we’ve seen some adaptations blow up in popularity. It could mean that more focus is on making these series or movies based closely around the source material this time.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Man Who Fell To Earth: Kate Mulgrew Joins Showtime Sci-Fi Adapt

The upcoming Showtime series The Man Who Fell To Earth continues to surprise and impress with its rollout of casting announcements, and now Kate Mulgrew is added to the list of incredible actors added to this roster. Mulgrew is known for a variety of iconic roles in her career, from...

