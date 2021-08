And when he came to the place, he said to them, “Pray that you may not enter into temptation.” - Luke 22:40 (ESV) No Christian is free from temptation. Remember, temptation itself isn’t a sin, as Jesus was tempted (Matthew 4). Rather, the sin lies in whether we give in to temptation. Do you avert your eyes when tempted with the opportunity to indulge in lust? Do you attempt to take a deep breath and curb your rising anger instead of lashing out? Do you make the right decision when presented with the chance to lie, cheat, or steal and get away with it?