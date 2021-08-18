Doctors Thousands of students now under quarantine

It did not take long for COVID-19 to show up in two Bethel schools. Less than a week after schools opened to in-person learning, students in classes at two schools tested positive for COVID-19. In both cases, these were students too young for the vaccine. This morning on "Coffee at KYUK," Lower Kuskokwim School District Superintendent Kimberly Hankins talks with KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur about the challenges facing schools, and the measures put in place to help keep schools open and students learning, even when some of them have to be quarantined at home.
