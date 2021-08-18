Cancel
Public Health

Doctors Thousands of students now under quarantine

 5 days ago

(Toggle closed captions on and off through the video player settings.) To financially assist the family of Mkayla Robinson:. https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or call toll-free 877-978-6453.

Little Rock, ARfox16.com

More than 450 Little Rock School District students, staff under quarantine in the last week due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – More than 450 kids and teachers in the Little Rock School District are at home after being asked to quarantine in the first week of school. As of Tuesday, 56 staff and students tested positive for the virus and 106 were quarantined. By Friday afternoon, the rolling three-day number increase with 47 more positive cases of COVID-19, and 357 more people were in quarantine.
Quartz Hill, CAAntelope Valley Press

Students quarantined after three virus cases

QUARTZ HILL — More than 200 students at Quartz Hill High School were forced to quarantine after three confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified at the school this past week, District officials said. The students were identified as potential close contacts of the positive cases. A close contact is identified...
Mississippi Statektbb.com

Over 20,000 Mississippi students under quarantine after 1st week of school

(MISSISSIPPI) -- More than 20,000 students across Mississippi are in quarantine after the first week of in-person classes. Mississippi, which has the lowest vaccination rate among all states -- about 34%, according to state data -- is reeling from rising COVID-19 cases and the highly transmissible delta variant. Last week, a 13-year-old eighth grader died after testing positive -- the fifth Mississippi child to die during the pandemic.
KYUK

LKSD Students Too Young For Vaccine Stuck In Quarantine

It did not take long for COVID-19 to show up in two Bethel schools. Less than a week after schools opened to in-person learning, students in classes at two schools tested positive for COVID-19. In both cases, these were students too young for the vaccine. This morning on "Coffee at KYUK," Lower Kuskokwim School District Superintendent Kimberly Hankins talks with KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur about the challenges facing schools, and the measures put in place to help keep schools open and students learning, even when some of them have to be quarantined at home.
Mississippi Statekicks96news.com

More COVID Deaths in central Miss.; Students in Quarantine

CARTHAGE, Miss.–The state Dept. of Health reported 67 more COVID deaths Tuesday. One of those people was in Attala County. Another was in Neshoba, a county that has had the highest number of cases in the state, per capita. Three more people were reported dead from the virus in Scott...
Louisville, KYWave 3

JCPS online school waiting list in place as thousands of kids quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has over 2,000 students in quarantine less than one week into the new school year. Although the school district offers online learning through the Pathfinder School of Innovation while some students are isolated, one parent told WAVE 3 News she does not think the district considers the struggles families go through with kids learning at home.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.

