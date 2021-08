Bay Federal is teaming up with Jacob’s Heart to help send 60 families of children with cancer to a joyous camp weekend at the end of August. Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services exists to improve the quality of life for children with cancer and support their families in the challenges they face. Jacob’s Heart is hosting a camp fundraiser with a goal of $30,000 throughout the month of August. After a year of isolation, the organization looks forward to creating much-needed opportunities for connection between families facing the unimaginable.