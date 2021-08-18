Early Childhood Development Programs at NRCC

The Town of Enfield’s Family Resource Center, a Division of the Enfield Department of Social Services, has partnered with Asnuntuck Community College’s Early Childhood Education program. In a unique and creative collaborative program, the two partners are providing an educational experience at the Enfield Public School’s Stowe Early Learning Center, to preschool aged children who are entering preschool and kindergarten in the fall, and who have had a limited preschool experience due to the pandemic. The summer program, currently underway, is three weeks long and there are three classes of 16 children each going to Kindergarten and two classes of ten children going to preschool. Funding for the program has come from the CT Office of Early Childhood and is partially staffed by Teaching Assistants who are Asnuntuck students or recent grads.