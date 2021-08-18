Early Childhood Development Programs at NRCC
New River Community College is offering several early childhood development and human services programs, with classes beginning this fall. NRCC offers two career studies certificates in child development and toddler and infant, a certificate in early childhood development, and an associate degree in early childhood development. The programs are designed to prepare highly-skilled graduates for employment in a variety of early childhood settings and to update and enrich the capacities of those who are presently employed in the child development field. The associate degree prepares students for transfer to a bachelor’s degree program in child development, education, or related field.nrvnews.com
