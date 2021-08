Calling all gamers. This week’s giveaway is for you. Elago is giving away a cover for your Apple TV that gives it a retro console look. In addition, Elago is throwing in a matching Siri remote case to make it a complete set. If you want to old school your modern Apple devices and kick the fun factor up to the next level, make sure and enter this week’s giveaway. Three lucky winners will each win one Apple TV Case and one 2021 Apple TV Siri Remote Case, both in light grey.