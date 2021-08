CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Most people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) want what everyone else does—the ability to live life to its fullest. In many cases, this includes starting a family. But when a woman with IDD gets pregnant, she often has trouble accessing and receiving appropriate prenatal services to help ensure her health and the health of her child. Additionally, many of these women have comorbidities that may make prenatal care more complex. Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility, says, “The fact is, women with IDD can and do become pregnant. We need to focus more on proper training, education, and understanding of this unique population to help ensure the best outcomes possible for both mother and child.”