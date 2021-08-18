Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

What forms do I need and what are the fees for filing a non probate will in Dekalb county GA.

By Asked in Stone Mountain, GA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I have read that all wills need to be filed in GA. The deceased lived in Dekalb county GA. I live in Ohio. The Estate was less than $15000, no property, no debts, no probate. The remaining monies after funeral and burial costs is less than $3000. I am the Executor and I want to close the estate as soon as possible. I need to file the will according to GA law even though the estate is not going through probate. How do I do that.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wills#Probate Court#Ga#Estate#Letters Testamentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy