What forms do I need and what are the fees for filing a non probate will in Dekalb county GA.

I have read that all wills need to be filed in GA. The deceased lived in Dekalb county GA. I live in Ohio. The Estate was less than $15000, no property, no debts, no probate. The remaining monies after funeral and burial costs is less than $3000. I am the Executor and I want to close the estate as soon as possible. I need to file the will according to GA law even though the estate is not going through probate. How do I do that.