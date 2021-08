Amateur Hour is an advice column for people who are new to the professional world and are figuring out how work even… works. I'm in a role that is relatively new to me but I like quite a bit. However, due to a lot of factors, I am disenchanted with my employer. I am underpaid (getting my salary to the market range would be a 30–40 percent increase), have many internal blockers to success, and am overall just unhappy with my management and role. I am actively looking for a new position and have two promising options.