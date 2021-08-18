Can a beneficiary disclaim a vehicle with a lien from a TOD in Missouri?

In the late winter of 2014, I found myself on an empty 40-acre farm in Cleveland, Missouri, about forty minutes south of Kansas City. It was originally purchased by my grandfather in the 1980s and was slated to be sold by the bank along with the estate of my Aunt Margaret, who had recently passed away only nine months after being diagnosed with astrocytoma. I was teaching in the University of Missouri’s English department, so during our spring break I drove to my aunt’s farm and unlocked the gate with my key — a key the bank didn’t know I had. The water had already been shut off to the farmhouse and the furniture had been emptied out. I brought eight gallons of water with me, groceries, a sleeping bag, a camping cot, a TV tray, a kitchen table chair, my laptop, a collector’s set of Alfred Hitchcock movies, a table lamp, and a few books. Luckily, the electricity was still on so the baseboard heat still worked (it was still below freezing that early in March). The kitchen stove and refrigerator also worked.
