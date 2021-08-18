Can a beneficiary disclaim a vehicle with a lien from a TOD in Missouri?

When it comes to selling a vehicle, we don’t typically have a ton of options. The easiest thing for most owners who still owe money on their vehicle, where the bank holds a lien, is to travel to a dealership to make a trade-in where more experienced sales teams know exactly what to do. There are pros and cons to this, as well as pros and cons to selling your vehicle privately through social media platforms and online, especially if you have an active auto loan on the car. But, just because you don’t hold the title in your hand doesn’t mean you’re options are completely limited, as most banks and loan organizations do have ways that allow you to sell a used car that you still owe money on in a private sale.