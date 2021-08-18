Cancel
Can a beneficiary disclaim a vehicle with a lien from a TOD in Missouri?

Asked in Columbia, MO
avvo.com
 7 days ago

My parents passed away leaving my sister the TOD beneficiary of a disability van with a large lien on it. She does not want the van or the debt that comes with it. How can she avoid becoming responsible for the debt, and give the van to the bank/lender without incurring further responsibility (like having to pay any balance after auction like a surrendered vehicle might incur?)

avvo.com

