Sidney, OH

Revised zoning code review continues

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 5 days ago

SIDNEY — The second part of the final draft of the newly revised Sidney Zoning Code was reviewed at the Monday evening Sidney Planning Commission meeting. City staff has been working with consultant, ZoneCo Inc., to simplify and rewrite the code since November 2019. Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth presented commission members with the first part of the final draft at the July meeting. It is being reviewed in three stages, with the last part of the final draft to be reviewed for board members in September.

