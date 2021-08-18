Cancel
Brevard, NC

New Program Aimed At Reducing Poverty In County

transylvaniatimes.com
 7 days ago

Pisgah Health Foundation is launching a program called Circles USA in Brevard. Circles USA is a long-term social cohesion focused program that helps lift families and individuals out of poverty by connecting the community and providing financial education. It allows individuals who go through the program to gain financial stability and encourages relationships that support them on their journey. The program also looks at the barriers that make it challenging to rise out of poverty and finds solutions to improve the quality of life for individuals in our community.

www.transylvaniatimes.com

