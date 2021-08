Taylor Bowen’s head cocked back, his eyes lit up and a high-pitched squeal left his mouth when asked to describe Alex Karaban’s game. “Ooo-wee,” Bowen, a five-star prospect from Vermont said Saturday at the inaugural Splashday All-Star game at the XL Center in Hartford. “Alex is different, man. Alex is different. I think Alex is one of the most underrated guys in the country. He gets it done in every way, shape and form ... Alex is a dog, Alex is a winner.”