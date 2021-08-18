Cancel
Instagram ban attacks block users for no reason

By Hugh Aver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you run a popular blog and promote your business through Instagram, an account ban simply isn’t in the plan. For responsible users, the idea of being banned for, say, displaying suicidal content or trying to impersonate someone else might seem like a bad dream or a cruel joke, but it’s quite real for victims of the new wave of so-called ban attacks. Here’s how these attacks work, how to defend against them, and what to do if your account has been hit.

