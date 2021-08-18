Cancel
Teven Jenkins’ return to the Chicago Bears after back surgery is undetermined, but Matt Nagy is hopeful the rookie offensive lineman will be back at some point this season

Derrick
 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears are one game into the preseason and already waiting to see what’s behind door No. 3 at left tackle. Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday morning that rookie Teven Jenkins — the overwhelming favorite to be the Week 1 starter and the player whom general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round — has undergone back surgery.

#Bears#American Football
