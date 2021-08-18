Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Thousands of sand dollars stranded by tide on Oregon Coast 'drying up and dying'

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEASIDE, Ore. - Thousands of live sand dollars washed ashore last weekend on the south end of Seaside Beach, the Seaside Aquarium reports. "It appears that they are washing in during the afternoon high tides and getting stranded along the high tide line," the Aquarium said Sunday. "They are still alive when stranded but are unable to make it back to the water once the tide recedes. This is resulting in them drying up and dying."

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coast#Sand Dollar#Tides#Drying#Aquarium
Related
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy