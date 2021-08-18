Thousands of sand dollars stranded by tide on Oregon Coast 'drying up and dying'

SEASIDE, Ore. - Thousands of live sand dollars washed ashore last weekend on the south end of Seaside Beach, the Seaside Aquarium reports. "It appears that they are washing in during the afternoon high tides and getting stranded along the high tide line," the Aquarium said Sunday. "They are still alive when stranded but are unable to make it back to the water once the tide recedes. This is resulting in them drying up and dying."